Boats worth millions gutted in Nelson Mandela Bay blaze

Owners of three businesses suffer huge losses in burnt-out warehouse

Gqeberha boat builders could do little as their enterprises went up in flames in South End on Monday night.



Apart from the loss of their workshops and equipment, more than 20 boats, in various stages of construction, were destroyed, with the three companies housed in the same warehouse suffering damages running into millions of rand...