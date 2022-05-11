AfriForum, Mandela Foundation cross swords in appeal over display of old SA flag

Arguing before the SCA on Wednesday, AfriForum's advocate Mark Oppenheimer said the equality court judgment created a principle that will be used by others to target symbols they deem offensive.

“The question is what else will be hit by the principle,” Oppenheimer said.

Oppenheimer said mere hours after the equality court delivered its judgment, the EFF released a statement that the next flag that ought to be banned was the national flag of Israel on the grounds that Israel is an apartheid state.

“So the concern that was raised by [AfriForum] in original proceedings was that it will not end with the ban on the old SA flag.

“The principle that will be created can be used by others for their particular political purpose to ban a series of other symbols. The next symbol that was targeted in litigation was the Springbok symbol,” Oppenheimer said.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the foundation, said it sought the dismissal of the appeal with costs.

“I shall urge the court to find that displays in public spaces are as hurtful and harmful as in private spaces. The law cries out for regulation of displays in private spaces more than it does for displays in public spaces because of the symmetry of power in private spaces,” he said.

Ngcukaitobi said the foundation held the view that any gratuitous display of the old flag constituted hate speech and harassment prohibited by the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

“A display would be gratuitous if it does not serve any genuine journalistic, academic or artistic purpose in the public interest.”

He said the view by AfriForum, which was repeated during arguments on Wednesday, was that even gratuitous displays of the old flag constitute protected speech under section 16 of the constitution. Section 16 states that everyone has a right to freedom of expression.

Ngcukaitobi said AfriForum had indicated it would oppose any order declaring displays of the flag to be prohibited.

The court reserved judgment.

TimesLIVE