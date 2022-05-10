WHO calls for governments to restrict online marketing of alcohol

“One of the biggest changes in recent years to alcohol marketing is the use of sophisticated online marketing. The collection and analysis of data on users’ habits and preferences by global internet providers has created new and growing opportunities for alcohol marketers to target messages to specific groups across national borders.

“Targeted advertising on social media is especially effective at using such data, with its impact strengthened by social influencers and sharing of posts between social media users,” the report says.

Dag Rekve of the WHO’s alcohol, drugs and addictive behaviours unit, said the rising importance of digital media means that alcohol marketing has become increasingly cross-border.

“This makes it more difficult for countries that are regulating alcohol marketing to effectively control it in their jurisdictions. More collaboration between countries in this area is needed,” said Rekve.

In SA marketing of alcohol may not be directed to people under the age of 18.

“While many countries have some form of restrictions on alcohol marketing in place, generally they tend to be relatively weak. In a WHO 2018 study, it was found that, while most countries have some form of regulation for alcohol marketing in traditional media, almost half have no regulation in place for internet (48%) and social media (47%) marketing of alcohol,” WHO researchers said.