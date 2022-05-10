Staff shocked as security company shuts a day before pay day

By Mandilakhe Kwababana -

More than 500 employees contracted to Gqeberha-based security company MSecure have been left in the dark with regard to money owed to them, after the company shut its doors a day before pay day.



MSecure announced its closure to staff on Thursday via WhatsApp, saying they should not report for duty as the business was no longer in existence...