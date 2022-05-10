Staff shocked as security company shuts a day before pay day
More than 500 employees contracted to Gqeberha-based security company MSecure have been left in the dark with regard to money owed to them, after the company shut its doors a day before pay day.
MSecure announced its closure to staff on Thursday via WhatsApp, saying they should not report for duty as the business was no longer in existence...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.