Pregnant pangolin survives poachers, focus now on her pangopup

Last week's sting operation not only saved a young female Temminck's pangolin from the clutches of poachers, but her unborn pangopup too.

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, a non-profit wildlife-only vet and rehabilitation centre, discovered the critically endangered animal's status during a CT scan to establish her condition.

Because pangolins are so highly prized, the vet keeps all pangolin rescues at a secret location to improve their chances of survival and for the protection of staff.