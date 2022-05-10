Nelson Mandela Bay councillor sets sights on DA Youth interim leader role

By Yolanda Palezweni -

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Nicholas Nyati is among those vying for the position of interim federal leader of the national DA Youth in the elections this weekend.



Running for the second time after losing in 2018, Nyathi said the support had since been overwhelming from all provinces and he believed everyone acknowledged the work he had done throughout the years...