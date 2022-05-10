Nelson Mandela Bay brothers and George firefighter light up world stage

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

SA has proved to have some of the best in the firefighting business, with three countrymen claiming top honours in the World Firefighters Games in Portugal.



Two Nelson Mandela Bay firefighters, who are also brothers, managed to bring home 11 medals between them, while a Garden Route district municipality firefighter placed in the top 10 overall...