LISTEN | Former domestic worker turned author, businesswomen and entrepreneur starts NGO to help others

During this time, she taught herself to use a computer, learnt to drive and found employment as a receptionist. From there, she worked as a personal assistant and public relations officer at a large organisation in the debt regulation industry. With the support of her employer, she started studying part-time in 2014.

She has since written an account of her experiences, Brightness of Diamonds through Soil, a novel that speaks about a domestic worker’s passion for education.

Mahlangu is launching a non-profit company, Help One Helper, to help others like her. Through this initiative, she aims to empower domestic workers, gardeners, nannies and handymen to achieve their full potential and change their lives for the better. This entails providing information on how to enrol at university, and providing career guidance and financial assistance.

Help One Helper will officially be launched in August 2022, but is active on most social media platforms.

TimesLIVE