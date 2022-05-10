Gqeberha model brings home Miss International Princess title

Fairview dance teacher wins slew of categories as well as the big crown at US pageant

By Zamandulo Malonde -

A Gqeberha model and entrepreneur who represented SA on the Miss International Princess Pageant stage in the US brought the highly contested title home.



Dance teacher and Leanka Laubscher School of Dance founder Leanka Laubscher was crowned Miss International 2022 after the pageant returned following a two-year hiatus. ..