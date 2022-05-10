Gqeberha-born entrepreneur plans to set up solar farm

By Lynn Spence -

A Gelvan Park-born entrepreneur is one step closer to his dream of setting up a solar farm and has big plans to power the city and empower its youth.



Christopher Clarke, 46, is one of only two people who have been given the go-ahead to set up a renewable energy solar farm in Nelson Mandela Bay, pending the finalisation of further technical processes. ..