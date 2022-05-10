Government working on a new law that will see scrap metal dealers jailed for 15 years, says Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a ban on the trade of scrap metal, saying theft and vandalism of critical rail infrastructure sabotage SA’s economy.

Mbalula made the call during a briefing on the recently approved National Rail Policy White Paper.

He said trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel is working on a law that will see scrap metal dealers jailed for 15 years.

“Scrap metal must be banned. The minister of trade and industry is working on a law to do this. Together with the public enterprises department, we are affected by this. Any owner of a scrap metal that accepts it for sale must be arrested when this law is made,” said Mbalula.

He said the scrap metal trade was the reason for the theft of railway infrastructure.

“Theft and vandalism of critical rail infrastructure with the effect of disrupting economic activity constitutes economic sabotage and should be treated as such by our courts of law.

“The corporate sector must come to the party and bolster our efforts to deal a decisive blow to the criminality that is enabled by scrap dealers buying stolen scrap metal,” he said