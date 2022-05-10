Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane fighting for his life after car crash

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a car accident.

Moerane was involved in a “horrible” crash late on Monday night and has been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, Moerane is said to have slipped into a coma after being resuscitated when his heart stopped on Tuesday morning.

The ANC confirmed the accident in a statement on Tuesday.

“Cde Mpho Moerane is in a critical but stable condition receiving medical attention in hospital,” ANC Johannesburg secretary Dada Morero said.

“To this end, the ANC wishes Cde Mpho a speedy recovery and requests that we give the family and the ANC space to provide support to Cde Mpho to ensure his full recovery.”

Moerane is the ANC caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg municipality, a position he has held since the local government elections last year.

He was the city’s mayor for a month after the death of then mayor Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident in the south of Johannesburg.

Moerane was expected to contest for the regional chairperson position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference at the weekend.

TimesLIVE