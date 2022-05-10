Dad pens book on challenges of disabled in tribute to courageous daughter

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

After almost losing his daughter in 2021, a Gqeberha man was prompted to pen his experiences with the 11-year-old cerebral palsy sufferer in the hope of making people more accepting of those with disabilities.



Wakhile Mbiza, 35, recently published his 26-page children’s book, entitled Brave Kaya, to celebrate the numerous challenges overcome by his daughter, Ivankosi, 11, and simultaneously educate children about handicapped children and teaching parents to embrace their differences...