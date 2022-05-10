×

News

'Bring it on' says Cyril after Mabuyane's victory

By Siyamtanda Capa - 10 May 2022

Bolstered by the resounding win of ally Oscar Mabuyane at the ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference, party president Cyril Ramaphosa is ready for the national conference in December when he will seek a second term.

A jovial Ramaphosa was clearly delighted after Eastern Cape premier Mabuyane beat rival Babalo Madikizela by 812 votes to 662 to be re-elected party chair.   ..

