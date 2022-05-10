×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ANC moved staff to political posts to cut costs

Putting employees on state payroll resulted in big savings for cash-strapped party

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Michael Kimberley - 10 May 2022

The ANC in the Eastern Cape shifted its staff into political posts in the government to cut costs on its R19m annual salary bill.

Staff were required to continue with their jobs in the party while remaining in the political posts to avoid hiring more people...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil

Most Read