ANC moved staff to political posts to cut costs
Putting employees on state payroll resulted in big savings for cash-strapped party
The ANC in the Eastern Cape shifted its staff into political posts in the government to cut costs on its R19m annual salary bill.
Staff were required to continue with their jobs in the party while remaining in the political posts to avoid hiring more people...
