ANC drops Nelson Mandela Bay ‘cartel murders’ bombshell

Party report blames ‘unholy alliance’ for spike in contract killings

By Michael Kimberley -

A business cartel that uses the name of the ANC to intimidate people and spread fear for personal gain is operating in Nelson Mandela Bay.



The presence of the cartel, according to the party’s organisational report, has led to a spike in contract killings of residents and ANC members, with as many as 21 occurring in a single year. ..