Two killed, one severely injured in mob justice attacks

Gqeberha police have issued a stern warning against acts of mob justice after two people were killed and one was wounded in Kwazakhele and New Brighton at the weekend.

In Kwazakhele on Friday night, a 28-year-old man was assaulted and and badly burnt in an alleged mob justice incident in Tubali Street. .

The man died in hospital later from his injuries.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were investigating a case of murder.

In a separate incident on Friday night, a man was stoned after he was allegedly caught attempting to steal a phone from a body at a murder scene.

“As the police arrived to attend to the murder scene, the crowd dispersed.

“The beaten person was taken in a critical condition to hospital and a case of attempted murder is under investigation,” Naidu said.

On Saturday night, the body of an unidentified man was found with burn and stab wounds in Nqadini Street in New Brighton.

Naidu said the circumstances relating to his murder were unknown.

“The man was taken to hospital by a passing ambulance.

“A case of murder is under investigation,” she said.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner, Brigadier Thandsiwa Kupiso, condemned the attacks and warned that those responsible would be arrested.

“Mob justice is not the solution and will not be tolerated.

“Mob justice or vigilantism is tantamount to crime and those arrested will face the judicial system.

“We appeal to the communities to allow the justice system to deal with perpetrators and bring them to book,” Kupiso said.

