Security beefed up as rival ANC groups battle it out in a game of high stakes

By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Claims of bogus delegates and manipulated membership figures threatened to collapse the ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference on Sunday.



Opposing factions wrangled over the credibility of the process leading up to the election of the party’s new leaders, leading to a stalemate which delayed the East London conference for hours — a situation that continued well into the night...