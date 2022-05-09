×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SA hit by 3,237 new Covid-19 cases in one day

By TImes LIVE - 09 May 2022
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said more than half of the 3,237 new positive Covid-19 cases reported on Monday come from Gauteng. Stock photo.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said more than half of the 3,237 new positive Covid-19 cases reported on Monday come from Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

More than half of the 3,237 new positive Covid-19 cases reported on Monday come from Gauteng. 

New infections bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in SA to 3,844,625.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng, with 1,678 (52%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 662 (20%). The Western Cape accounted for 368 (11%); while the Eastern Cape with  163 and Free State with 153 each accounted for 5%.  Mpumalanga (77), North West (66) and Northern Cape (53) each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo with 17 accounted for 1% of Monday’s new cases.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 10 new deaths with four occurring in the past 24-48 hours. 

This brings the total fatalities to 100,533 to date with 24,693,273 tests conducted in both public and private sectors.  

The proportion of the positive new cases has increase by 18.7%, which is lower than Sunday's which saw an increase of 25.3%.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil

Most Read