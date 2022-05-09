Patensie farmworkers strike, Kirkwood wage dispute continues

By Riaan Marais -

A group of citrus farmworkers downed tools in Patensie on Monday, raising concerns that the instability plaguing the Sundays River Valley could be spilling over into the Gamtoos Valley.



However, security personnel operating in Patensie put the concerns to bed, saying the peaceful protest at the gates of the Entabeni citrus project was much smaller and related to disputes within the project...