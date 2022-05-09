Mkhwanazi takes the wheel at Isuzu revenue generation

Isanti Glass’s loss is Isuzu Motors SA’s gain, with the automotive corporation appointing Penelope Mkhwanazi to drive their revenue generation markets across the continent.

Mkhwanazi, who was Isanti CEO, is now senior vice-president for revenue generation for Isuzu’s Africa and international markets.

In her new role, Mkhwanazi will be responsible for all revenue generation in the company’s Africa markets, including sales and aftersales.

Isuzu Motors SA president and CEO Billy Tom said on Monday the company’s leadership group was delighted to welcome her on board.

“Her vision for the business and extensive experience across the various sectors make her ideally suited to lead and build the long-term growth and sustainability of Isuzu Motors SA in African markets.”

Mkhwanazi’s work experience spans 20 years in various industries such as manufacturing, mining, construction, fast-moving consumer goods and entrepreneurship.

Some of her previous leadership roles include executive head of customer fulfilment for Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa, country manager and director for Zambia Barloworld Equipment and general manager for the company in the Free State and Lesotho.

She obtained a BSc with majors in biochemistry and microbiology from Wits University in 2002 and completed a management development programme from the Cyril Ramaphosa World of Learning in 2003.

She went on to achieve a brewing qualification from the Institute and Guild of Brewing of London in 2003 and achieved a master brewer diploma from the same institution in 2006.

In 2009, Mkhwanazi achieved a qualification as PMI Certified Associate in Project Management and an MBA from GIBS in 2011.

Among her most prestigious accolades are the distinction she was awarded for her thesis, “Conspicuous Consumption and Black Youth in Emerging Markets”.

She was on the GIBS Association of MBAs nomination shortlist and received the DELL Financial Services Award in information and knowledge management.

She has also won the Organisational Design and Transformation Award and the Evolution of Strategic Thinking and Scenario Planning Award.

She said on Monday she was looking forward to her new challenge.

“I join Isuzu at a very exciting and transformative time where our call to action is that of breakthrough and growth,” she said.

“The Africa markets are our greatest opportunity to fulfil this call to action.

“I am humbled to be part of this journey and confident that the Isuzu team will relentlessly, and with passion, answer this call to action.”

