Man shot dead at family gathering in Bethelsdorp

A family gathering turned into a nightmare ordeal for a Bethelsdorp family on Sunday, when one family member allegedly shot dead another in the kitchen of the Glover Street residence.

Byron Williams, 41, died at the house in Extension 22 before paramedics and the police arrived.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Williams had been at a family gathering at the house at about 7.30pm.

She said Williams and the suspect went into the kitchen while some members of the family were in the garage.

“After a gunshot was heard, the family members ran into the house and found Williams lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

“The suspect, who is related to the deceased, was arrested and his licensed firearm confiscated.”

A tearful group of women at the house on Monday declined to comment.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The suspect, 42, will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week on a charge of murder.

Police are investigating.

