Malabar pair guilty of killing man in drug-fuelled frenzy
A drug-fuelled day, and a heated argument about who should sleep with a prostitute first, culminated in two young Malabar men being convicted of murder and robbery by the high court in Gqeberha.
High court judge Glenn Goosen found that the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Moegamat Raeez Jaftha, 23, and Muzzafar Madhi, 24, had robbed and killed Ndawo Mbongeni Siboto, 39, on September 9 2020...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.