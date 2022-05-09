Malabar pair guilty of killing man in drug-fuelled frenzy

Premium By Devon Koen -

A drug-fuelled day, and a heated argument about who should sleep with a prostitute first, culminated in two young Malabar men being convicted of murder and robbery by the high court in Gqeberha.



High court judge Glenn Goosen found that the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Moegamat Raeez Jaftha, 23, and Muzzafar Madhi, 24, had robbed and killed Ndawo Mbongeni Siboto, 39, on September 9 2020...