Kwazakhele man pleads not guilty to rape, kidnapping

Premium By Devon Koen -

A Kwazakhele man pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping and sexual assault in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday.



Anele Skunyana, 30, who did not enter a plea explanation, faces additional charges of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of attempt to commit a sexual offence...