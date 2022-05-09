Kwazakhele man pleads not guilty to rape, kidnapping
A Kwazakhele man pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping and sexual assault in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday.
Anele Skunyana, 30, who did not enter a plea explanation, faces additional charges of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of attempt to commit a sexual offence...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.