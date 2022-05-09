Gardee family hopes murder suspects are refused bail
Hillary Gardee’s family said on Monday they hoped her alleged killers would not be granted bail.
They were speaking outside the Nelspruit magistrate’s court where three men arrested in connection with her murder were to make their first appearance.
“The family is here to see the [alleged] killers of their daughter. We don’t want to entertain any speculation about their identities or whether they have links to the family. We’ll see them when they appear in court,” said family and EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.
He said police investigations were continuing and the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out.
@TimesLIVE Family and EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says the family is here to see the suspects. He shares that police investigations continue and there's a possibility of more arrests #HillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/nUKIxFUtvM— Belinda Pheto (@BelindaaPheto) May 9, 2022
EFF members clad in party regalia chanted struggle songs and danced outside court.
Hillary’s brother Noble was emotional and cried while he waited to be let inside court.
A few ANC members were also standing outside court.
There was a strong police presence around the court and the street leading up to the building was closed.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.