Gardee family hopes murder suspects are refused bail

Hillary Gardee’s family said on Monday they hoped her alleged killers would not be granted bail.

They were speaking outside the Nelspruit magistrate’s court where three men arrested in connection with her murder were to make their first appearance.

“The family is here to see the [alleged] killers of their daughter. We don’t want to entertain any speculation about their identities or whether they have links to the family. We’ll see them when they appear in court,” said family and EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

He said police investigations were continuing and the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out.