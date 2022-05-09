Five bodies found, one dead in hospital after shooting in Khayelitsha

Western Cape organised crime detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of six men in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa said murder dockets were opened after police found the bodies of five yet-to-be identified men while a sixth person died at a medical facility.

“Reports from the scene indicate police were called to the corner of Maphongwana and Idada streets in Site C after 8pm on Sunday where they found the bodies of five victims who had been shot. A sixth person who had been rushed to hospital was certified dead on arrival,” said Potelwa.

