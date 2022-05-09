Eastern Cape property rental market booming
Interest rate and municipal rate increases have made homebuyers wary, say experts
For the first time since the hard lockdown, property investors are breathing a huge sigh of relief due to the rental demand increasing across all key provinces in SA.
Nelson Mandela Bay letting agents have found themselves scrambling as the demand, particularly for rentals, outweighs what they have available on their books, with property investors cashing in by expanding their portfolios...
