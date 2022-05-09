Cleary Park fast food employee makes disturbing discovery

Gelvandale police are urgently seeking the community’s assistance to trace the mother of a newborn baby girl whose partially decomposed body who was found in a sanitary bin at fast food franchise on Sunday night in Cleary Park.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an employee at a fast food franchise found the newborn baby’s body at about 8.30pm on Sunday, in a plastic bag that had been thrown into a sanitary bin in a restroom.

“The umbilical cord was still attached to the child,” Naidu said.

“The baby was in a partial state of decomposition and staff became suspicious after a foul smell lingered in the toilet.”

She said no other information was available at this stage and police had opened an inquest docket.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the mother of the infant is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Edman Mandeka at SAPS Gelvandale on 078-370-9785, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE