City of Cape Town unblocking water drainage systems to prevent floods in upcoming rainy season

The City of Cape Town is embarking on flood prevention initiatives which include unblocking storm water drainage systems in preparation for the upcoming wet weather season. R48m has been set aside for the initiative.

The city said it was working hard to ensure that the impact of rainy weather on residents and their areas is reduced this winter.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the city said it has developed a programme of area cleansing aimed specifically at flood prevention during the upcoming wet weather. On average, June is Cape Town's wettest month.

Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for urban waste management, reminded residents that their litter and dumping can block storm water infrastructure and cause flooding of roads and residential areas.

“Certain waste types, such as some cleaning chemicals, can also increase fire risk if not managed correctly. For these reasons, we want to urge residents to make themselves aware of collection services and drop-off sites operating in their area and dispose of general litter and potential fire risks in the correct way,” Twigg said.