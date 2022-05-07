Women gather at Hillary Gardee's memorial and many ask: 'Am I next?'

“Everyone of us here is worried and asks themselves if they are next. Women don't feel safe in the country and that should not be the case. We need to stand up and make sure that we put an end to this,” said Mbombela mayor Sibongile Makushe as she addressed mourners.

Makushe said she was not speaking as an official but as a family friend who knew the family well.

“Hillary was such a kind and generous young woman. She was one of the hardest working young people I know. She had big dreams and was putting in so much work to make them a reality,” Makushe said.

EFF deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola said gender-based violence has become part of every woman's life in the country.

“Women live in fear and with every case reported, one wonders if they are next. This can't be the life of women in the country,” she said.

Commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality Lindiwe Ntuli-Tloubatla shared the shocking statistics of gender-based violence (GBV) cases in Mbombela.