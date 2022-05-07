Suspect arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder

A male suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee.

“We did make one arrest on Friday but the investigation is still continuing,” said Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

She was speaking outside the Gardee residence on the eve of Hillary's funeral.

Manamela told reporters that the suspect had been arrested in Schoemansdal and added that it was possible that more arrests could be made soon.

The suspect, said to be between 30 and 40 years old, was expected to appear in court on Monday.

Manamela was confident police had arrested the right person.

She and a police contingent had arrived at the Gardee home shortly before 11pm where they gave an update on their investigation to the family. This after police minister Bheki Cele had activated a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend Gardee's killer.