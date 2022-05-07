×

News

LISTEN | Hillary Gardee’s aunt talks about her disappearance, murder

By TImesLIVE - 07 May 2022
HILLARY GARDEE PIC: FACEBOOK
Image: FACEBOOK

Hillary Gardee’s aunt, Shariffa Gardee, shared what they know about her disappearance and murder at her funeral Kamagugu in Mbombela on Saturday.

“She was nowhere to be found and her phone was switched off,” her aunt said.

On Friday police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with Gardee’s murder.

Police say they are cracking the case.

