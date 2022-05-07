LISTEN | Hillary Gardee’s aunt talks about her disappearance, murder
Hillary Gardee’s aunt, Shariffa Gardee, shared what they know about her disappearance and murder at her funeral Kamagugu in Mbombela on Saturday.
“She was nowhere to be found and her phone was switched off,” her aunt said.
On Friday police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with Gardee’s murder.
Police say they are cracking the case.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.