Just over 9,000 cases of Covid-19 cases recorded on Friday, 34 deaths

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday reported 9,253 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,827,378.

The NICD said this increase represents a 26.6% positivity rate.

The national health department also reported another 34 deaths. Of those, seven occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 100,505.