Pupils stay at home due to scholar transport glitch
Pupils at Clarkson Primary in Tsitsikamma have been left in the lurch and missed school for two weeks after the education department stopped their scholar transport for the driver to apply for the position after she took on the job when her father died.
The school had a similar problem in 2019 when pupils sat at home for more than five months due to the department’s budget constraints...
