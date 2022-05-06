PhD study proposes new renewable energy statute for SA

With a goal to use his research to help reform SA’s electricity sector, a 30-year-old man graduated from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) recently with a PhD in public law.

Using the principles of international law and the regulatory systems in Germany and the UK, Roelof van Huyssteen proposed a new renewable energy statute for SA to promote environmental, economic and social development, as well as to assist the country in its transition.

Van Huyssteen was part of the group to grace the stage during NMU’s autumn graduation season, which wrapped up this week.

His supervisor was the head of the public law department, Prof Joanna Botha, with physics Prof Ernest van Dyk, who specialises in renewable energy, and Prof Sam Adelman, from the University of Warwick in the UK, as his co-supervisors.

“Understanding the science behind climate change and the technical aspects of renewable energy is a critical factor that must be considered when designing law and policy,” Van Huyssteen said.

“The world’s overexploitation of fossil fuels has brought about many negative effects on our environment, human health, and socioeconomic circumstances.

“The science supporting climate change is clear and there’s an unequivocal scientific link between the world’s changing climate and the historical and continued reliance on fossil fuels.”

Considering SA’s current circumstances, he said renewable energy offered a solution not only to the climate crisis, but to socioeconomic circumstances as well.

“However, the advantages of renewable energy can only be achieved on a significant scale if an appropriate legal framework is in place to drive the renewable energy sector.”

If adopted, the proposed regulatory changes will aid the decarbonisation of the country’s electricity grid and promote a response to climate change.

It will also support the renewable sector and vulnerable communities, aiding economic and social development in SA.

“The introduction of a new Renewable Energy Act will result in an increased renewable energy uptake because of conducive regulatory provisions underpinning the need to develop the sector,” he added.

Botha said Van Huyssteen’s study was both original and significant.

“It combines science and law.

“The findings come at a crucial time: load-shedding prevails and a secure energy source is desperately needed; far more is required to overcome the ravages of climate change and the continued reliance on fossil fuels for energy is an unacceptable and unethical option,” Botha said.

Van Huyssteen works for PwC at their Waterfall office in Johannesburg as an energy strategy manager and advises both public and private sectors on strategic energy matters.

Before joining PwC, he worked for a climate change consultancy firm, where he did strategic and regulatory work.

He believes he is fortunate to be able to use and apply his legal background in the consulting space.

His advice to law students is to not be blind to opportunities outside the legal practice.

Van Huyssteen graduated with his LLM (cum laude) from NMU in 2015. He focused on the regulatory aspects of carbon trading and carbon markets. Analysing the regulatory aspects of renewable energy was the natural next step.

He graduated in 2014 with his LLB from the University of Pretoria.





HeraldLIVE