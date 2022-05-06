Parliament confirms Xolile George as its secretary

Parliament has confirmed the appointment of SA Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George as its new secretary.

George, as reported by the Sunday Times, has been a frontrunner for the post. Sunday Times Daily reported on Thursday that parliament was so desperate to get George that it planned to reopen negotiations with him after it could not pin him down last year.

George, after the recruitment process in March last year, was parliament’s preferred candidate for the top post, which effectively makes him the CEO.

The stumbling block at the time was his salary. At Salga, George earned R5.8m but the parliamentary job would pay him R2.5m. It is unclear if parliament decided to up its salary offer.

On Friday, acting parliament spokesperson Manelisi Wolela confirmed the appointment.

“The executive authority of parliament has endorsed the CEO of Salga, Mr Xolile George, for appointment as the secretary to parliament.