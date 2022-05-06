NPA, Eskom commit to collaborate on state capture cases and serious crimes

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Eskom on Thursday agreed to enhance existing collaboration, to ensure the most effective co-ordinated responses to serious crimes, including those stemming from the state capture commission of inquiry.

The collaboration includes increasing the sharing of information and high-level and operational co-ordination while protecting the NPA's independence and mandate.

The agreement was reached at a meeting at the NPA head office in Pretoria where national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi and her leadership team met Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and his executives.

“The purpose of the meeting was to establish a working relationship between the two entities. It became necessary in the wake of the release of the fourth state of capture commission of inquiry report to ensure that there is collaborative work that relates to investigative work that is done by the (NPA's) investigating directorate,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.

He said the two entities agreed they will be sharing evidence as appropriate to ensure efforts of prosecuting those most responsible for corruption and state capture at Eskom are bolstered.