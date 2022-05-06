Murder accused claims request for a lawyer ignored

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A lack of legal representation, despite a request for such, has raised questions on whether proper procedure was followed after one of the men accused of killing a Nitrous security officer was arrested in 2020.



Testifying in the Gqeberha high court under cross-examination in a trial-within-a-trial, investigating officer Sergeant John Leppan said the document completed and signed by him and Unathi Adam was in line with police processes when someone was arrested...