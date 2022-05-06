Murder accused claims request for a lawyer ignored
A lack of legal representation, despite a request for such, has raised questions on whether proper procedure was followed after one of the men accused of killing a Nitrous security officer was arrested in 2020.
Testifying in the Gqeberha high court under cross-examination in a trial-within-a-trial, investigating officer Sergeant John Leppan said the document completed and signed by him and Unathi Adam was in line with police processes when someone was arrested...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.