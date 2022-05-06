Load-shedding set to continue through the weekend

“Although we are expecting a reduction in demand from Friday afternoon into the weekend, the slow recovery of generation capacity does not allow a reduction in the load-shedding stage yet. The status quo remains,” said Eskom.

The power cuts are in force until 5am on Monday, with the power utility saying earlier this week that “this load-shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators”.

South Africans were recently warned that 100 days of rolling blackouts throughout winter are predicted.