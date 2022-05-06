‘I have never not wanted to teach’

Alexander Road High bids farewell to deputy principal and teacher after 22 years

Turning caterpillars into butterflies through the art of teaching is what kept Alexander Road High School’s deputy principal and English teacher going for more than 22 years.



Now that Ricky Woods has retired from the profession she has loved for so long, she plans to spend more time with family...