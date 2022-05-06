From captive, to refugee and now NMU graduate

After overcoming incredible odds, Popina Khumanda dedicates achieving her dream to displaced people living in SA

By Herald Reporter -

At just five years old, Popina Khumanda was captured by rebels in her village in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and spent five years in captivity being raped, tortured and witnessing other little girls being traded off for arms, oil, money and cars.



But with her sister at her side, Diane, who was 18 at the time, the then 10-year-old Popina escaped and walked more than 6,000km to SA over three months...