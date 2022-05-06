×

News

Constitutional Court dismisses Mkhwebane's rescission application

Apex court says 'no case' has been made for it to reverse its judgment on parliament's impeachment rules

Franny Rabkin
journalist
06 May 2022
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has failed in her bid to have the Constitutional Court overturn its own judgment on her impeachment process. File photo.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has failed in her bid to have the Constitutional Court overturn its own judgment on her impeachment process. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Constitutional Court has dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to rescind, or reverse, its own earlier judgment on parliament's impeachment rules.

In a unanimous order of nine justices, the court said Mkhwebane's application “does not establish any rescindable errors in the judgment”.

The order said there were also no exceptional circumstances that warranted rescission.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

 

