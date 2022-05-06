Constitutional Court dismisses Mkhwebane's rescission application
Apex court says 'no case' has been made for it to reverse its judgment on parliament's impeachment rules
The Constitutional Court has dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to rescind, or reverse, its own earlier judgment on parliament's impeachment rules.
In a unanimous order of nine justices, the court said Mkhwebane's application “does not establish any rescindable errors in the judgment”.
The order said there were also no exceptional circumstances that warranted rescission.
This is a developing story.
