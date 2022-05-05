Which age group is better protected against Covid-19 and a looming fifth wave?

The health department says six in 10 people over 50 years old are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are better protected from the looming fifth wave.

The cohort was among the first to get vaccinated for Covid-19 during the second phase of inoculation after health workers last year.

According to the latest stats by the department, there are 3.14-million people over 50 who have received a single dose of the vaccine and 2.9-million who are fully vaccinated.

In the over-60 cohort, 3.8-million have received at least a single dose and 3.5-million are fully vaccinated in that group.