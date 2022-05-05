×

WATCH LIVE | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor's drought info session

By Herald Reporter - 05 May 2022
The Churchill Dam, pictured, and Impofu Dam, both on the Kromme River system west of Humansdorp, whose supply has long been the lifeblood of Nelson Mandela Bay. But today they are close to empty
FADING FAST: The Churchill Dam, pictured, and Impofu Dam, both on the Kromme River system west of Humansdorp, whose supply has long been the lifeblood of Nelson Mandela Bay. But today they are close to empty
Image: SUPPLIED

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson is due to host a public information session on the water situation in the metro, starting at 6pm.

This follows a meeting on Tuesday where water and sanitation director Barry Martin said more than 100 areas across the city would run dry by June unless consumption could be cut by 50ML a day.

Drought Crisis : Residents Information Session
