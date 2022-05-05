WATCH LIVE | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor's drought info session
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson is due to host a public information session on the water situation in the metro, starting at 6pm.
This follows a meeting on Tuesday where water and sanitation director Barry Martin said more than 100 areas across the city would run dry by June unless consumption could be cut by 50ML a day.
