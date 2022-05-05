'She was traumatised' — Chicco Twala recalls Kelly Khumalo phone call the night Senzo Meyiwa died

Legendary musician and music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala says musician Kelly Khumalo was traumatised the night of Senzo Meyiwa's death when she gave him a call.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead at Kelly's mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014 in an alleged botched robbery.

Chicco told Newzroom Afrika's Xoli Mngambi that after he received the phone call he called chairperson of Orlando Pirates Dr Irvin Khoza while he rushed to the hospital.

“She was traumatised she said to me someone shot Senzo, she was very traumatised and I was shocked, jumped out of my bed and I even called Dr Irvin Khoza on my way to Vosloorus where Kelly stays. I actually didn't go to her house. They said they left and they had taken Senzo to hospital, so I actually met them at the hospital.”

Chicco also told Xoli he did not ask who shot Senzo because everyone was traumatised.