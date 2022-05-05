Quilters stitch together act of kindness for Ukraine nationals
Makhanda women raise more than R41,000 for war relief in raffle of special quilt
A small act of kindness by a group of Makhanda quilters has raised more than R41,000 towards the plight of Ukrainians trying to flee the war-torn country.
And in a significant gesture, Ukrainian national Oleg Kayerleber, who has been living in SA for the past 12 years, was invited to draw the winning raffle ticket for the quilt made in the East European country’s national colours of blue and yellow...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.