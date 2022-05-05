Quilters stitch together act of kindness for Ukraine nationals

Makhanda women raise more than R41,000 for war relief in raffle of special quilt

By Simtembile Mgidi -

A small act of kindness by a group of Makhanda quilters has raised more than R41,000 towards the plight of Ukrainians trying to flee the war-torn country.



And in a significant gesture, Ukrainian national Oleg Kayerleber, who has been living in SA for the past 12 years, was invited to draw the winning raffle ticket for the quilt made in the East European country’s national colours of blue and yellow...