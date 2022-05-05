Plett fire victims need urgent assistance — Bitou

The Bitou Municipality has appealed to residents to assist the more than 100 people who lost their homes and possessions during a fire in Bossiesgif, Plettenberg Bay, late on Tuesday afternoon.

Municipal spokesperson Andile Namntu said the fire was contained within two hours of it breaking out at about 4pm.

This is the second blaze to rip through the informal settlement in just under a month.

In early April, 30 families were left homeless, 10 shacks were destroyed and 25 adults and four children had to find refuge at a community hall.

On Monday, a fire broke out at Qolweni Circle in Ward 3 at about 6.45pm, with two shacks ravaged and a third badly damaged.

Speaking about the latest blaze, Namntu said: “It is further estimated that the total number of affected people could be over 120.

“There are no reported fatalities or injuries.”

Namntu said some of the families left homeless were being housed in the Bossiesgif Community Hall.

“Through the assistance of volunteers, the families are being provided with warm meals.

“Other relief such as blankets and mattresses have been provided.

“The Bitou Municipality thanks all volunteers and groups that are playing a huge role in assisting the affected families,” he said.

Donations of essential items can be dropped off at the shelter on the corner of Marine and Seawitch streets.

HeraldLIVE