×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay clinic staff agree to return to work

Premium
Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
05 May 2022

The Eastern Cape health department’s interim court interdict against trade unions seemingly had little effect because several clinics where workers went on an unprotected strike last week were still not fully operational yesterday.

The labour court in Gqeberha granted the department an interim interdict on Tuesday, barring its members from furthering an unprotected strike at several clinics in the Bay. This followed weeks of rolling strike action which led to the closure of numerous clinics...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

High court bid to stop Karpowership deal
Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video

Most Read