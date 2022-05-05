Nelson Mandela Bay clinic staff agree to return to work

The Eastern Cape health department’s interim court interdict against trade unions seemingly had little effect because several clinics where workers went on an unprotected strike last week were still not fully operational yesterday.



The labour court in Gqeberha granted the department an interim interdict on Tuesday, barring its members from furthering an unprotected strike at several clinics in the Bay. This followed weeks of rolling strike action which led to the closure of numerous clinics...