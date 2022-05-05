Kariega K9 unit cops recover hijacked goods worth millions

Members of the police’s K9 unit in Kariega have recovered a total of R8.5m in goods stolen in two separate truck hijackings.

On April 26, a truck transporting catalytic converters was hijacked near the Volkswagen plant at about 10am.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the truck was found abandoned on the R334 at about 11.30am without its load.

At 5pm, members of the K9 unit followed up on information that led them to a property in Amanzi Road, in Kariega.

“They recovered some of the catalytic converters to the value of approximately R8m,” Beetge said.

In the second incident on Wednesday, a truck that had been hijacked at about 7.30am in Grahamstown Road, Deal Party, was found abandoned near Khayamnandi.

The truck was transporting household goods destined for delivery to two businesses in Humansdorp.

When it was recovered at 10.40am, it had been cleared of its cargo.

Police followed up information which led them to KwaDwesi, where they recovered some of the goods valued at R500,000, Beetge said.

No arrests were made in either case.