Hillary Gardee will be given a dignified funeral on Saturday, says family spokesperson

Details of Hillary Gardee's funeral were shared on Thursday by EFF and family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

He said the funeral will be held on Saturday at the Church on the Hill in Kamagugu, outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

Tambo could not immediately say if the funeral would be open to the public, but asked that the public respect the family.

“Please let's not make a spectacle around Hillary's funeral. Let's make sure we give her a dignified send-off and respect the family.”

He said family on her maternal side in Nigeria would join the funeral proceedings virtually.